Lumberton man convicted in deadly 2015 Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Lumberton man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Bladen County jury convicted him in a deadly 2015 shooting.
According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Baldwin, 28, was found guilty following a week-long trial of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Baldwin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 16 years.
The case stemmed from a deadly shooting on Nov. 8, 2015 in Elizabethtown at the intersection of Twisted Hickory and Center roads.
Testimony during the trial indicated that Baldwin, along with co-defendant Montise Mitchell, fired multiple shots from a handgun at a vehicle driven by Darrell Council. One of the shots hit Council, killing him almost instantly, prosecutors said.
An investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Baldwin was one of the shooters and he was later arrested in Lumberton.
Prosecutors said that Baldwin was one of four co-defendants charged in the case. Testimony and text messages revealed that Mitchell used his sister, Shanika Mitchell, and his girlfriend to lure Council and another man to the Mitchells' home on Center Road.
Shortly after Council dropped the two women off at the home, Baldwin and Mitchell opened fire on Council’s vehicle as it approached a stop sign. The men fired approximately 21 shots — eight by Mitchell and 13 by Baldwin.
An occupant in Council’s vehicle managed to escape the shooting unharmed and call 911 after Council’s SUV crashed into a ditch along Center Road.
Montise Mitchell, along with his sister Shanika Mitchell, were both given life sentences in previous trials for their roles in the murder. The fourth co-defendant entered a guilty plea to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 65-90 months in prison.
