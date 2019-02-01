A local home with pool considered a best buy in Wimington Real Estate week of 1/27

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Don’t let this week’s weather discourage you from “diving right in”! Just for Buyers Realty has been combing through dozens of local real estate listings to pick out what agents consider a “best buy” in the local real estate market.
“Oh, this home is really move in ready” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers. "It’s got a lot of detail that works its way up to the second floor, as well, which has ample space in all the bedrooms In fact, all but one bedroom has a walk in closet.
Here’s a closer look at the property at 4800 Grouse Woods Drive, in Wilmington.
*corner lot close to 1/3 of acre.
*four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths
*formal dining room with board and batten trim that’s carried through to upstairs
*open concept kitchen with office nook
*fireplace
*bonus room
*pool in fenced back yard.
“For the quality of the home, the size of the lot, and the pool, you can’t beat it" says Baylies. "True, it’s one of the more expensive homes in the neighborhood, but it’s a bit larger and at roughly $112. a square foot, it really is a solid buy.
