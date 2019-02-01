Kids can free get dental exams in Brunswick County today

Free exams and X-rays for the children of Brunswick County. (Source: Pixabay)
By Gabrielle Williams | February 1, 2019 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 8:22 AM

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - The 3rd Annual Give Kids A Smile in Bolivia today.

Dr. Cecilia Liu and Dr. Nichole Ramsbottom are hosting Brunswick County’s free dental event. It’s a chance to give free dental care to children in the county. All children will get free x-rays and an exam. Parents will also have a choice for their child to receive a free cleaning or free sealants. All children will leave the office with a treatment plan for their dental health.

The event is Friday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m at Coastal Pediatric Dentistry located at 3071 Southport Supply Road in Bolivia.

Give Kids A Smile is part of the National Children’s Dental Health Month which focuses on providing oral health education to all children.

This is a one-day event only.

For more information, call 910-253-7535.

