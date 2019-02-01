Key free throws lead Towson past UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Brian Fobbs had a game-high 24 points and hit a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds to give Towson a 77-76 win over UNCW at Trask Coliseum on Thursday night.
The Seahawks (8-15, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association) had an opportunity to win the game, but Kai Toews lay-up at the buzzer came up short.
"I was just going to take what the defense gave me, and I saw that I could go all the way,” said Toews about the final shot. “It may have been a little stretch but at that point, I couldn't see who was behind me. I just tried to jump as high as I could, and I just missed it."
Jaylen Fornes led four Seahawks in double figures with 19 points. Toews had a double-double 16 points and 11 assists, Devontae Cacok had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Jaylen Sims had 11.
Towson (8-15, 4-6 CAA) shot 58 percent from the floor (30-of-51) and outrebounded the Seahawks 34-29.
"You know they made some tough shots,” said UNCW coach C.B. McGrath about the Tigers. “They are shooting 42 percent on the year and I have watched a lot of film on them and they didn't make as many tough shots in that film of three or four games as they did tonight."
The Seahawks end a four-game homestand on Saturday with the annual Homecoming game vs. James Madison. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at Trask Coliseum.
