Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil set to make mid-Winter prediction

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - I’m sure you’ve felt like you’ve been repeating several of these winter days... but will we be stuck with another six weeks of winter? Punxsutawney Phil will be making his prediction in front of a packed crowd in Gobbler’s Knob Saturday, along with other groundhogs from around the country and world.
But how did we get here? Why are we still trusting this particular member of the Rodentia order to provide forecasting insight? These days, its mainly about the spectacle, but it turns out in a time of limited climatological knowledge, animals played a role.
For historical perspective, Groundhog Day (Feb. 2) is the halfway point between the Winter Solstice (the first day of Winter) and the Vernal Equinox (the first day of Spring). According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, its roots date back to Europe and a Celtic festival, dubbed later by the Christian church as Candlemas Day. One of the focal points of the festival was to forecast the upcoming planting season, using other animals like bears and badgers.
When the tradition was brought to Pennsylvania by the Germans, a groundhog became the animal of choice. Since 1886, the groundhog remains the namesake behind the holiday.
Overall, Phil’s accuracy stands at a low 39 percent, which for many leaves a lot of be desired. Luckily, advancements in forecasting technology use historical and modeling data to get a more accurate representation of long-term forecasts. (No offense, Phil.)
The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Climate Prediction Center forecasts temperatures at or below average for the next 1-3 months. For perspective, high temperatures in Punxsutawney during that time average in the middle 30s through upper 40s. In Southeastern North Carolina, highs average in the much warmer upper 50s through middle 60s.
Either way, you can expect another six weeks of Winter on the calendar, but only time will tell whether the forecast verifies.
So, kick back, pop in your copy of “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray (Not WECT’s Bill Murray,) and have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved. Information from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, and groundhog.org contributed to this report.