Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil set to make mid-Winter prediction

For historical perspective, Groundhog Day (Feb. 2) is the halfway point between the Winter Solstice (the first day of Winter) and the Vernal Equinox (the first day of Spring). According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, its roots date back to Europe and a Celtic festival, dubbed later by the Christian church as Candlemas Day. One of the focal points of the festival was to forecast the upcoming planting season, using other animals like bears and badgers.