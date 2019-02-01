First responders to launch Explorer Post Program aimed at mentoring teens

An open house will kick off the program on Monday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Murrayville Fire Station 17, located at 5901 Murrayville Rd. in Wilmington. The event is free and will show teens what they can expect with the program. Participants can use virtual reality goggles to tour a house destroyed by fire, learn hands-only CPR and learn “stop the bleed” techniques. Attendees will also be able to try on firefighter gear and extinguish a fire with training props.