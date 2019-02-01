First responders to launch Explorer Post Program aimed at mentoring teens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue is starting a new program aimed at mentoring teens ages 14-18 throughout the year.
The Explorer Post Program will teach youth about firefighting by participating in activities and training.
An open house will kick off the program on Monday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Murrayville Fire Station 17, located at 5901 Murrayville Rd. in Wilmington. The event is free and will show teens what they can expect with the program. Participants can use virtual reality goggles to tour a house destroyed by fire, learn hands-only CPR and learn “stop the bleed” techniques. Attendees will also be able to try on firefighter gear and extinguish a fire with training props.
“The Explorer Post Program provides young women and men interested in firefighting first-hand experience and one-on-one mentorship to discover their future in a safe and controlled setting,” said New Hanover Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “Throughout the year, participants will be able to take part in activities that help them explore their interest in Fire Rescue and prepare them for professional training later.”
The program will meet twice a month on Tuesday nights at different fire stations around New Hanover county. Training will be both in classroom and hands-on. The fee is $33 per participant and financial assistance is available.
To sign-up for the Explorer Post Program, or for more information, contact NHCFR at 910-798-7420. You can find more information about the open house event here.
