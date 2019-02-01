First Alert Forecast: temps turning up for February

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! ...and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Cold weather may have had the last word in January and, to be fair, this Friday, February 1 is beginning frosty. But, thanks to a developing upper level high pressure system, a significant warming trend is likely to grace the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points: