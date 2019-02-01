First Alert Forecast: Temperatures turn up for first weekend in February

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! ...and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Cold weather may have had the last word in January and, to be fair, this Friday, February 1 also began frosty. But, thanks to a developing upper level high pressure system, a significant warming trend is likely to grace the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points:
- All eyes are on Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day... Punxsutawney Phil and others worldwide will be delivering their mid-season prognostications Saturday. Have you ever wondered how this holiday came to be? Read about it here.
- High temperatures trending above average... Average early February highs are in the upper 50s to near 60. While Friday afternoon will approach this benchmark; subsequent days ought to rise above it.
- Low temperatures perking up too... Wilmington registered two straight sub-freezing mornings to close January and one to start February, but the next seven mornings will be free of freezing cold.
- Rain chances mostly modest... Execute your Friday and Saturday plans with confidence in 0% rain chances. Sunday: a spike in odds to 30 or 40%. Next week: 20% shower chances for most days.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
