FedEx worker found frozen at Illinois delivery hub

EAST MOLINE, IL (WQAD/CNN) – Bitterly cold winter weather has claimed more than a dozen lives across the U.S. this week.
Authorities said cold temperatures played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub in East Moline, IL.
The 69-year-old man was found frozen between two semi-tractors outside the FedEx Freight location.
Another FedEx employee found his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police aren’t sure how long the man had been there before he was discovered, but they say there are no significant signs of foul play.
Investigators are examining the scene and pulling footage from security cameras at the facility. An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 4.
