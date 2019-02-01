Everyone asked to wear red Friday in support of the AHA’s Go Red for Women movement

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s a heart wrenching statistic. One in three women will die from heart disease. That’s a third of mothers, sisters, and friends.
In an effort to raise awareness and to promote the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association is asking everyone to wear red Friday, Feb. 1.
“Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women but only about thirty percent of people know that it’s the number one killer of women,” says Ashley Miller, Director of the Cape Fear Heart Association. “ The Go Red for Women movement was started to create awareness for women to know more about heart disease and how to take better care of themselves.”
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is sponsored nationally by CVS Health. Miller says donations can be made at local CVS pharmacies.
Another way to donate to the American Heart Association is to attend the Cape Fear Heart Ball, Saturday, Feb. 9. For information on how to purchase tickets, click here.
