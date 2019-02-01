City, state leaders discuss priorities at legislative breakfast

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Despite any political or ideological differences between them, State Sen. Harper Peterson (D), State Rep. Deb Butler (D), State Rep. Ted Davis (R) and State Rep. Holly Grange (R) all have one thing in common: they were elected by the people of the lower Cape Fear region.
Friday, local officials gathered to make sure that at least on the local level, lawmakers were on the same page as far as priorities.
The city of Wilmington hosted its annual legislative breakfast with the lawmakers. Mayor Bill Saffo, Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes and City Council member Paul Lawler were joined by city staff at the discussion.
Topics included several heavy-hitters, including the opioid epidemic, bringing back the film industry, infrastructure and GenX.
The delegation heard a brief update from the Cape Fear Opioid Overdose Quick Response Team, a pilot program the city and other partners launched last year.
In its first six months, the team has interacted with 66 overdose survivors, convincing 53 of them to enter medication-assisted or outpatient treatment.
Additionally, the team was able to connect with an additional 215 people connected to those survivors, many of them spouses or partners, and convince them to consider seeking help as well.
Mayor Bill Saffo said it was critical for lawmakers to see the real-world effects the team is having, because it could influence funding later on.
“We hope that we can share with them the evidence, the fact-based evidence that the intervention is saving lives, saving money, and it’s getting the people the treatment necessary,” Saffo said.
The Quick Response Team will be meeting again with state lawmakers and local officials on Monday, where they will officially present the group’s six-month update.
Discussion over the film industry grew tense along party lines.
Mayor Saffo asked the lawmakers their take on reports that a bill to expedite the sunset of HB2, the controversial “bathroom bill” that some think drove the film industry away.
Butler said the general assembly needs to “admit that HB2 was a mistake” and do away with it sooner rather than later, and allow local governments to pass anti-discrimination laws.
Davis, on the other hand, said it is his view it doesn’t matter what happens to HB2 if the funding incentives aren’t there.
Haynes and Davis went back and forth over what those incentives will be called, and if they will be enough to bring film back.
Peterson said he wanted everyone to keep in mind that it isn’t just the multi-million dollar production companies at stake, but the livelihoods of many in the local workforce.
Finally, the delegation discussed updates on the GenX and the consent order between the state department of environmental quality and Chemours. They also discussed looming infrastructure projects and needs, as well as the continuing concerns Haynes and Saffo have about Wilmington’s near isolation in the wake of Hurricane Florence and the resulting floodwaters.
Saffo said the goal of the entire breakfast was to make sure the lawmakers understand what he and other local leaders are looking to them for while they serve in Raleigh.
“This is an opportunity for us to sit down and have a good round table discussion about a lot of the issues that we’re facing locally," he said, "but also that they’re facing at the state level in trying to achieve some of the goals that we have here at the City of Wilmington.”
