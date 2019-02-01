CFPUA seeks public comments on increase in SDC fee

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is seeking the public’s input on its proposed increased fee for new customers to “buy-in” to the water and sewer system.
CFPUA has proposed an increase in its system development charge. The water SDC would increase from $1,830 to $1,880 while the sewer SDC would increase from $1,800 to $1,930.
Comments need to be submitted by Monday, March 18. Comments will be considered at the board’s April 10 meeting. Comments also can be given in person during the meeting’s public hearing session.
For more information on the SDC or to submit a comment, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.