Body found near Tabor City identified as missing SC man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A body found outside of Tabor City has been identified as a missing man from South Carolina, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.
The body was discovered on Jan. 26 in a wooden area in the 1800 block of Ten Mile Road. A group of bird hunters told deputies they found the body after investigating a foul odor.
The State Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the body as Jeremiah Grissett who was reported missing in Horry County, SC on Dec. 14.
A spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Grissett’s autopsy is still pending and a cause of death has not been determined.
