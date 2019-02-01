Bobblehead hall of fame debuts Mahomes bobblehead

MILWAUKEE, WI (KCBD) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has debuted a limited edition Patrick Mahomes bobblehead. The new bobblehead will feature the current Kansas City Chief in his Texas Tech football jersey.
The officially licensed bobbleheads, produced by the FOCO company, has Mahomes on a football field as the base with a name and number plate in the background, according to a NBHFM news release. Those who would like to buy the bobblehead can do so by browsing the hall of fame and museum’s website here.
"Patrick is so fun to watch on and off the field, and his potential is limitless,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in the news release. “This bobblehead will be a must-have for any Texas Tech fan!”
