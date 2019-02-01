Above All Roofing donates new roof to Wilmington couple in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dozens of local companies have been helping hurricane survivors get back on their feet. Above All Roofing donated their time by repairing a roof for Mortan Freeman and his wife Friday.
Owner Michael Boyinski said they do it for the reason they set out for: to help whomever they can. When filling out the paperwork for the roof, the couple realized they didn’t have insurance and was turned down by FEMA. Boyinski didn’t see this as a problem.
“They were actually turned down by FEMA as well, so we came together as a team and decided to donate the roof," Boyinski said.
It was a kind gesture Freeman didn’t see coming,
“Well, you see that I become very emotional because of the blessing that [the company] is doing for me," Freeman said.
Boyinski doesn’t see his job as a means to make money but a means to help his community. He said the reactions he gets when telling his clients he will give them a roof for free is priceless.
“It’s pretty great to be honest. They’re pretty surprised that somebody will do anything for free nowadays,” Boyinski explained.
When Freeman found out, he was a basket of emotions.
“It’s a blessing…..it’s not an easy thing to be in this situation but I’m grateful that my wife and I are here and that it’s getting done,” Freeman said.
All Above Roofers has donated roofs to not only the Freemans but a couple other families in need, too. Even a local church.
