20-year-old NC woman disappears during job hunt

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF)- A 20-year-old woman from Lumberton has vanished after she left her home to go on a job hunt, according to the Lumberton Police Department.
Hannah Marie Hayes has not been heard from since Sunday, according to her father. He said he has become very worried.
Police said Hayes’ last known location was leaving her Lumberton home to look for jobs in Wilmington. She is five feet two inches tall and weights about 125 pounds.
WMBF has reached out to police to ask if they believe any foul play is involved in the case. We’re waiting to hear back.
If anyone has any information or has had any contact with Hayes, you’re asked to call Detective Belinda McNair at (910) 671-3845. People are asked to share this story with friends and anyone in the Wilmington area.
