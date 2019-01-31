Watch out for fake letters about deployed military members, attorney general warns

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein shared a warning from Fort Bragg officials Wednesday about a scam involving fake deployment.
“You may receive a letter that appears to be signed by a high-ranking, legitimate military official, asking you to subscribe to a website to be able to keep in touch with friends or family members who are deployed,” according to a news release.
The letters, claiming to be from Fort Bragg military installation, are usually signed by Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Kyle Reed and point people to a website called MilVPN-Usaf.
“The website will then ask you to register, select a plan, and make a payment so you can contact the deployed servicemember,” the press release reads. “These letters are a scam. Scammers often target members of the military and their relatives and attempt to take advantage of their fears and concerns for their loved one’s safety."
The Attorney General warns you to watch out for people who might try to exploit a connection to the military. Always verify that the claims are real, and never send money or share personal financial information with people you do not know to be legitimate.
“If you do need to find out how to contact a loved one while they are deployed, contact your Family Readiness Liaison or chain of command," the press release adds.
You can learn more about common military scams and ways to avoid them in the Military Consumer Protection Guide.
If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with the N.C. Attorney General’s at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
