Wanted: Man performs ‘Karate Kid’ technique before stealing purse at SC gas station

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a man who was caught on video performing a “Karate Kid” technique before stealing a purse at a South Carolina gas station.
Officials with the Swansea Police Department said it happened on Jan. 26 at a BP gas station and involved a man wearing an orange shirt.
Investigators released pictures of the suspect who they say stole a purse from a vehicle.
He was seen driving a Black Toyota Tundra with a paper tag.
“He has a unique ritual he uses before he commits a larceny,” Swansea police said."As you’ll see in the screen shots this subject likes to perform Mr Miyagi’s Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship."
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (803) 568-3366, Dispatch at (803) 785-2521, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.