US Senators push to keep federal court in Wilmington open

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - North Carolina’s senators in Washington are pressing the government to secure temporary space for federal employees in Wilmington displaced by Hurricane Florence. The storm severely damaged the federal courthouse on Water Street, and officials estimate it may take more than a year for necessary repairs to be completed.
Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr sent a letter to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) urging the GSA to secure temporary, leasable space in Wilmington for employees displaced from the Alton Lennon Federal Building in Wilmington. They also asked the GSA to restore and reopen the federal building as soon as possible.
More than 44 federal employees have had to relocate because of the building’s closure, including the US Marshals and US Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones, Jr., who holds court in Wilmington. The federal court has a temporary lease agreement and access to space in the New Hanover County Courthouse until April 2019, and the GSA has indicated it will be unable to renovate and reopen the federal building by the lease’s expiration.
If this is accurate, the federal district court will be unable to hold court in Wilmington after April 1, 2019, unless it is possible to have a temporary presence in the Alton Lennon Federal Building or another space.
“We are specifically concerned about the closure of the federal courtroom in Wilmington,” the Senators wrote in their letter. “Accordingly, we ask that you continue to work to ensure the court may administer justice in New Hanover County. We also ask that you work to expeditiously renovate and reopen the Alton Lennon Federal Building.”
