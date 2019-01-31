UNCW men ready for physical battle against Towson

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team hosts Towson Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trask Coliseum.
The Seahawks (8-14, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association) face the Tigers (7-15, 3-6) for the second time this season. Back on Jan. 5 UNCW beat Towson 67-61 at SECU Arena.
Seahawk head coach C.B. McGrath hopes his team learned what to expect from the Tigers after their first game. “
You tell them they are really good a rebounding the ball and they are physical,” said McGrath. “You can tell them that all the time, but until you play against it they really don’t know what to expect.”
Towson and UNCW are the top two rebounding teams in the CAA.
“I think our guys know what to expect when Towson comes to town,” said McGrath. “When we played up there it was a physical brand of basketball and we have to make sure we do a good job rebounding.”
