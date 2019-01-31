UNCW baseball moving forward with pitching coach Matt Myers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW baseball team made off season headlines after pitching coach Matt Williams was fired in June 2018 after crude language was used by a motivational speaker in a 2017 Skype session arranged by Williams.
Now the Seahawks are ready to put the past in the rear-view mirror.
“You know it was something that we had to deal with,” said sophomore pitcher Zarion Sharpe. Things happen in life and you try to move on from it.”
“It was difficult, but we got through it,” added sophomore pitcher Landen Roupp.
The team moving forward after the hiring of pitching coach Matt Myers.
“They handled me great,” said Myers. “I tried to come in and be a chameleon. Let my personality and my work ethic gel with them. And let them know I am here to help you get to Omaha.”
Myers began his coaching career as an assistant at UNC Asheville before taking over the head coaching job of the Bulldogs. He was named Big South Conference coach of the year in 2003, his third season with the program.
Myers also spent three seasons as the pitching coach at Auburn starting in 2005.
“He just fit in from day one,” said junior pitcher Justin Crump. “He made everyone laugh. He just came in and introduced himself and we started to love him.”
