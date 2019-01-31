WPD: Two accused of robbing ‘friend’ after video gaming session

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two men are accused of robbing an acquaintance after playing video games with the victim.
Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of St. Andrews Drive in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The victim told police “some friends were over playing video games and hanging out when he went to the bathroom,” according to WPD officials.
When the victim came out, he said they had left with his phone. The victim said the suspects returned a short time layer with a handgun and forced him to get in the bathroom. The suspects then fled with several items from the residence.
McCoy James Dean, 18, was arrested in connection to the case on Jan. 15 while Alex Edward Woods, 18, was booked at the New Hanover County Detention Center Wednesday. Both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
