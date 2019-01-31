Southport Police Department offices moved, four new officers hired soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Todd Coring has served as Southport’s newest police chief for about two months, taking office in the wake of a scandal involving officers getting paid when they were not actually patrolling.
Chief Coring has overseen changes for Southport Police Department since assuming leadership.
The city announced the police department offices have relocated to City Hall on Howe Street from their previous location on West Moore Street on Tuesday, Jan. 29. This location also has a new and improved evidence room, said Coring.
This week the department is also interviewing candidates to ultimately hire four new patrol officers.
Chief Coring said the department had major repairs done to vehicles, and tasers have been updated and replaced.
The police department’s community resource program is back, including daily patrol walks downtown.
In the evenings, officers are conducting security checks on businesses, which Coring said has gotten a positive response.
Chief Coring said he is also planning speaking engagements to help rebuild the image of the Southport Police Department. The department’s Facebook page will also be back online to help communicate with the public.
The police department is in the budget process now, and Coring said his department is evaluating the policies and procedures for updates in 2019.
