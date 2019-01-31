Proposed tax could help pay for beach projects in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two lawmakers who represent Brunswick County in the General Assembly have co-sponsored a bill that could help bring in more revenue to local cities and towns.
Rep. Deb Butler and Rep. Frank Iler filed House Bill 17, which allows municipalities in Brunswick County to levy the tax of up to one-half of one percent on prepared meals and beverages. If HB17 passes, an extra ten cents would be added onto a bill of twenty dollars at a restaurant in a city or town enacting the tax. The proceeds from the tax could only be used for beach nourishment and/or public infrastructure projects.
Rep. Iler said it could be a big help to communities looking to get financial assistance for dredging projects. “To get state funds, local communities often have to put up matching funds,” he said. “Most towns don’t have large amounts of revenue to dedicate to it.”
Where some communities may look more to use the revenue for beach projects, Rep. Iler said other cities and towns could use it for infrastructure projects that may benefit tourism. He said Southport and Oak Island have supported this idea in the past.
To read the entire text of House Bill 17, click here.
