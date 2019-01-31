Police warn of DWI phone scam

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout for a new type of phone scam making the rounds in the area.
According to a Facebook post by the Leland Police Department, the agency has received reports from citizens saying they were contacted by scammers who claimed a family member had been arrested for driving while impaired and bail needs to be posted.
The scammer says they are a prosecutor and will be very discreet about the arrest if payment is made over the phone to an account the scammer provides.
“This is a scam. Do no provide information or money over the phone,” the post stated. “If you receive a call like this, please hang up, call Leland Police or another official law enforcement agency to check facts.”
