More students and a new space in the future for SEA-Tech High School

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WECT) - Southeast Area Technical High School is two years old but it’s students will leave with knowledge to last time a lifetime.
SEA-Tech is one of the nine schools in the New Hanover County School district. It’s a career and technical high school with around 80 students currently in 9th and 10th grades. Everything that a traditional, academic school offers, SEA-Tech does as well along with electives in the business area.
“It’s the students that want to take a look at career exploration while they’re still in high school and a chance for them to get some of those credentials for industry” says Duke Wallin, the Program Development Coordinator at SEA-Tech High School. “Get some soft-skills basis, under their belts before they go out into the work force.”
While students attend SEA-Tech, they can also earn college credit thanks to their partnership with Cape Fear Community College. SEA-Tech offers a four and five year track and once the students graduate, they will not only have a high school diploma but also a certificate or two-year associates degree.
Right now, SEA-Tech is located at CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne, but they have plans to move to a new location on Sidbury Road. The new facility will be able to house 450 students with 16 classrooms, an auditorium, and a cafeteria. Renovation for the new facility begins in March with hopes to permanently move there in August.
The school is looking to nearly double their class size by the next semester. They will accept around 70 students; most of those incoming freshmen, but also some transfer students from traditional schools.
Applications for the 2019-2020 school year at SEA-Tech are due Thursday, Jan. 31.
For more information on the school, click here or email info.seatech@nhcs.net.
