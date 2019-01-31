Man robbed at gunpoint in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint by someone he referred to as a friend and an unidentified man early Thursday morning.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jamaica Queens Lane just outside of Tabor City at approximately 1 a.m.
The 64-year-old victim said that a “friend” reached out to him for a ride to a relative’s house.
While they were on Jamaica Queens Lane, an unknown man appeared from a wooded area and reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint with the help of the victim’s “friend.”
The victim said he gave the suspects $390. According to the incident report, the men were armed with a shotgun.
The incident is still under investigation.
