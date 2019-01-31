Man regrets writing note on his truck offering ‘any girl 18-45′ a free place to stay

Kenansville, NC (WECT) - Words written on the side of a pickup truck raised some eyebrows.
The message stated, “Any girl 18-45 needing a place to stay call (his number). I’m a single white guy.”
Someone shared it in the WECT: Community Voice Facebook Page. Several commented with concerns the man could be trying to lure in vulnerable women.
WECT got in touch with the truck owner and he called it a “drunken mistake.”
He explained his wife died a few months ago and he’s struggled with her death. He had the writing on the truck for two days but didn’t think people would call the number or take pictures of his truck when he drove it.
“I don’t know why I did it," he said. “I wasn’t trying to luring in anybody. I was just out there. I didn’t really think about it. I was drinking when I put it on there.”
He has received several calls since writing the note on his car and told us he is thinking about changing his number.
He washed it off and replaced it with a note that states, “Wife died a few months ago, I haven’t been right since. I apologize for the writing, please no more calls.”
