KFC begins experimenting with Cheetos sandwich

(Gray News) – It just might be the biggest fast food-snack food partnership since the Doritos Locos Taco.
KFC unveiled a Cheetos chicken sandwich this week. It’s a spin on the chain’s Crispy Colonel Sandwich, only with Cheetos and a Cheetos cheese sauce thrown into the mix.
Right now the offering is limited to markets in Virginia (Richmond, Roanoke), North Carolina (Greensboro, Raleigh) and South Carolina (Greenville).
If it catches on, it could be made available nationwide.
“Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fanbases loyal to each new creation, so it only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds,” a KFC release said.
Yum! Brands is the company behind KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, so all they really have left to do is find a partner for Pizza Hut.
Pringles, perhaps?
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.