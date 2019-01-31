Huge cavity in Antarctica glacier means it’s rapidly thawing

(CNN) - A new study is ringing the alarm about climate change and disappearing glaciers in Antarctica.
The NASA-led study focused on the Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica.
Researchers said a giant cavity is growing on the bottom of that glacier.
The cavity is almost a 100 feet tall and two-thirds the area of the New York City borough of Manhattan, and researchers say the larger the cavity, the faster the glacier’s ice will likely met.
“[The size of] a cavity under a glacier plays an important role in melting,” said the study’s lead author, Pietro Milillo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “As more heat and water get under the glacier, it melts faster.”
Thwaites Glacier is about the size of Florida. Scientists warn that if all of melts, it would cause a two-foot rise in the world’s oceans.
It's believed that cavity contained some 14 billion tons of ice, and that most of it melted in just the last three years.
Scientists, who have used satellite and airborne instrument data to spot changes in the glacier, plan to study the glacier further with field experiments in the near future.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.