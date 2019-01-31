Focus on the future: 3rd annual real estate forecast and review

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - The annual real estate review and forecast is in Surf City Thursday.
The event covers the region from Wilmington to Jacksonville, but with a focus on Surf City. Brad Humrighouse and Ladd Gasparovic of Keller Williams Realty hope to inform the community about the progress and the future of Surf City.
“It’s focused on real estate because real estate is a big driver in our area and in every area, but especially in our area" Gasparovic tells WECT. “A lot of people come here based on the nature of our community and the coast.”
There will be several speakers focusing on different aspects of real estate in Surf City and what it means for the future of the city.
The speakers include:
- Doug Medlin, Mayor of Surf City. “The Future of Surf City”
- Dr. Adam Jones, Professor at UNC College of Business. “The Economic Future of Surf City”
- Chad Kimes, Engineer with NCDOT. “Highway Improvements and the Future of the CBD of Surf City"
- Ladd Gasparovic, Operating Partner at Keller Williams Realty in Wilmington. “The Future of Residential Real Estate in the Surf City Region”
- Brad Humrighouse, Senior Commercial Agent at Keller Williams Realty in Wilmington. “Accelerating the Future of Commercial Real Estate”
- Jason Dail, Feidl Representative with NCDEQ. “The Future of our Beaches”
- Laura Padget, Coordinator for the Wilmington Rail Realignment Project.
There will also be a question and answers panel at the event.
The free event is at Surf City’s Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 31. Coffee, juice and pastries from Sugar Island Bakery will be offered starting at 7:30 a.m. The speakers begin at 8:15.
If you are unable to attend or would like more information you can contact Brad Humrighouse via email at eugene.humrighouse@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.