First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine amid growing temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Thanks for affording any sensitive people, pets, plants, and even pipes in your life a little extra TLC! As January comes to a close, temperatures will trend below average tonight; however, a big turnaround arrives heading into the first week of February. With the warmth will come with wet weather at times but no wash out is expected in your extended forecast. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and please pay attention to these key points:
- From below average to above average... By Friday you’ll start to notice a warming trend which will continue into the weekend and early next week. High temperatures will soar well into the 60s and lower 70s next week.
- Rain chances... In the short term, the risk for showers will stay firm at zero thanks to Arctic high pressure. The next chance for precipitation will be Sunday into early next week as warmer temperatures make their return.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your location for a tailored forecast!
