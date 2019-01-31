First Alert Forecast: chilly finish to January, trending warmer for February’s first days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! January is set to go out on a chilly note in the Cape Fear Region with temperatures below average even for this traditionally nippy time of year. Thanks for affording any sensitive people, pets, plants, and even pipes in your life a little extra TLC! Expect warmer and periodically wetter changes by next week, though, as a jet stream ridge wiggles its way over the Carolinas. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and please pay attention to these key points:
- Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average... The average high temperature for January 31 is in the upper 50s; our forecast is middle 40s.
- Rain chances by day... Go with confidence of straight zero percent rain chances through Saturday. 20 to 30 percentages begin Sunday.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your location for a tailored forecast!
