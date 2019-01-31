First Alert Forecast: chilly finish to January, trending warmer for February’s first days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! January is set to go out on a chilly note in the Cape Fear Region with temperatures below average even for this traditionally nippy time of year. Thanks for affording any sensitive people, pets, plants, and even pipes in your life a little extra TLC! Expect warmer and periodically wetter changes by next week, though, as a jet stream ridge wiggles its way over the Carolinas. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and please pay attention to these key points: