FDA given an ‘F’ for e-cigarette efforts by American Lung Association

(CNN) - The American Lung Association says the federal government is not getting the job done when it comes to protecting kids from e-cigarettes.
In its annual State of Tobacco Control report, the American Lung Association gives the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an "F" grade.
The association's president accused the FDA of doing very little to combat e-cigarette use among high school students.
The association said nearly 21 percent of all high school students currently use e-cigarettes and that there was a 78 percent increase in total use between 2017 and 2018.
In a statement to CNN, the FDA said it has taken “an escalating series of unprecedented actions" to stop young people from using tobacco, particularly e-cigarettes.
However, the agency would not comment specifically on the American Lung Association report.
Scott Gottlieb, the FDA administrator, wrote on Twitter that the criticism from the lung association was “received.”
“The agency must - and soon will - be doing much more to firmly address this mounting epidemic,” he wrote.
