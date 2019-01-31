Family set to demo home after fire sparked by Hurricane Florence destroys it

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Many families across the Cape Fear Region are still displaced after Hurricane Florence, including the Gadomskis. The family, however, wasn’t put out by water or wind damage. Instead, a fire ripped through their home weeks after the storm.
According to the Gadomskis, Florence did have a role in the destruction. Rain from the storm caused an electrical fire in their attic. The couple, their three kids and pets all escaped unharmed, but they lost everything.
“It’s very depressing. It’s very sad. Our insurance company is asking for a list of things you lost and just to wrap your brain around everything you’ve lost when you’ve lost everything … we didn’t even have a Christmas ornament at Christmas," Valerie Gadomski said.
Four months later, almost everything sits in the same places. They’ve been working with their insurance company to tear down the home and rebuild. They credit their insurance agent for moving the process along as fast as it has.
David Gadomski started tearing out most of the deck before the demo, and comes to the home almost daily. The couple said even though months have passed, it’s still hard to come back.
“It’s hard to come every day for sure. It’s very tough and to even talk about tearing it down is very, very tough," he said.
“We raised three kids here and it’s their home too, so it’s very, very tough and it’s exhausting coming every day,” David said.
The couple said their kids are scarred from the fire.
“Our kids have had a lot of problems with anything that has to do with fire. Our daughter won’t let us cook in the kitchen. She goes crazy," David said.
“My son is terrified of the fire alarms. They actually have to take him out of the school when they do a fire drill,” he said.
Right now, the family is living at David’s parents' home and hope to start building their new house in May. The demo of their damaged home is planned for sometime in the next few weeks.
The silver lining in all of this, according to the couple, is David will get to help build their new home. He is experienced in masonry.
“That’s going to be great, absolutely great. I’m so looking forward to it. I mean, how many guys in the business get to build a house for their family ... we’re very, very excited about that for sure," he said.
They plan to name the house “Silver Lining.”
