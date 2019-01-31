Family gets new home thanks to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One family opened a new chapter Thursday as they finally moved into their new home thanks to the help of Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity builds and sells homes to hard-working people in need of decent and affordable housing.
New homeowner Beatris Hernandez and her two children were living in a two bedroom trailer before opening the door to their new home. Hernandez never really had a home growing up because her parents were migrant workers, moving around a lot. To have a safe environment for her children means a lot to her.
“Coming to a home, something that no one will take from you, it’s better for them, closer to school, closer to work so it all comes together, it’s amazing," Hernandez says.
The group started building the house in August but were interrupted by Hurricane Florence. The house was supposed to be finished by late November. Fortunately, there was no damage to the property.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.