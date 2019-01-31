Couple jailed on multi-million dollar bonds after Columbus Co. drug bust

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man and woman are currently jailed under multi-million dollar bonds following a drug bust in Columbus County Thursday.
According to a spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, complaints from citizens led detectives with the Vice-Narcotics Unit to investigate Keenan McKal Coby, 28, and Christy Hammonds, 26, while they were staying at the Holiday Motel in Whiteville.
Starting in December and lasting until January, undercover officers reportedly purchased large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin from Coby. Detectives made a single controlled purchase from Hammonds during the operation.
Detectives executed a search warrant at their motel room on Thursday. When officers entered the room, the pair was allegedly trying to destroy the drugs in the bathroom.
While searching the room, officers confiscated 11 slips of heroin, 14 grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, digital scales, and packaging materials.
Coby was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $4.1 million bond for the following charges:
- Sell/deliver marijuana
- Sell/deliver cocaine (three counts)
- Sell/deliver heroin (three counts)
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hammonds was given a $2.05 million bond for the following charges:
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said Coby and Hammonds are the first offenders to be charged with a new policy started in March 2018 by District Attorneys Jon David and Ben David that allowed prosecutors to seek million dollar bonds for suspected heroin or carfentanil dealers.
