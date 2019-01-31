Cape Fear Academy’s Kaia Simpson named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy’s Kaia Simpson is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior forward averaged 21 points and 16.5 rebounds in wins over Coastal Christian and Harrells Christian Academy last week. For the season she’s averaging 16 points per game and 12 rebounds and has helped the Hurricanes to a 15-7 record.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.