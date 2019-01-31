Brunswick detectives arrest 2, seek 2 others in $600K worth of equipment thefts

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Detectives have arrested two men and are seeking two others after the quartet allegedly stole over $600,000 worth of equipment from victims in Brunswick County and surrounding areas.
According to a spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, detectives recovered a Caterpillar front end loader, a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, an Evinrude 70HP outboard motor, a Club street car, a Ford F-250, a Miller welder, a 7x14 enclosed trailer, a Kubota side by side, a Road King trailer, mud mats and a Mako Pro skiff.
Arrest warrants indicate some of the victims are from Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Leland, Onslow County, Johnston County, and Newberry County SC.
Brandon Johnson Inman, 30, of Leland, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, attempted breaking or entering, five counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and four counts of obtaining property false pretense. Inman was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $130,000 bond.
James Christopher Faulk, 49, of Leland, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Faulk was also booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.
Eliott Watkins, 26, of Delco, is wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and attempted breaking or entering.
Toby Ray O’Neal, 58, of Leland, is wanted on charges of possession of a motor vehicle, altering or removing NMV serial number, vehicle or vehicle part without manufacturer’s number, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.