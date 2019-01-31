Border Patrol seizes record-breaking amount of fentanyl

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday to address the largest fentanyl seizure in CBP history.
CPB made the bust on Saturday when a tractor-trailer carrying produce from Mexico entered the Nogales port of entry. Agents found almost 650 pounds of fentanyl and 395 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $8.1 million combined. The truck driver is a 26-year-old Mexican national who was arrested upon discovery of the narcotics.
Over the last year Border Patrol has seized 110 percent more fentanyl than the year prior.
“Customs and Border Protection does a tremendous job in seizing drugs that are pouring across the Southern border – now it is Congress’ turn to provide the resources our frontline agents and officers need to keep communities safe and drug free. We need security at the Ports of Entry and between the Ports of Entry,” said Katie Waldman, DHS Spokeswoman.
Fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug used to manage chronic pain. It is part of a group of drugs known as opioids and can elicit feelings of relaxation, pleasure and contentment. Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, making it dangerous if abused.
