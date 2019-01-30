Young Patriots fan gets to be sports reporter for a day

(WXIA) - A young Patriots fan got to be a sports reporter at Super Bowl Opening Night in Georgia Tuesday.
Bennett Scala is a die-hard Pats fan who lives near Atlanta. His dad grew up in New England and inspired his fandom, which often gets called into question by his Falcons-loving friends.
Still, the 13-year-old doesn’t let the critics get to him.
As proof, he’s worn at least one item of Patriots gear every day since last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
When NBC affiliate WXIA heard about Bennett’s efforts to cheer on his team, they invited him to be a guest sports reporter at Opening Night.
Turns out, he’s a natural, and even scored some pretty impressive interviews.
But for Bennett, it wasn’t about the players, it was about passion. “The Patriots are just an example of something that I believe in,” explained Bennett. “But same thing with other people, whatever they believe in.”
