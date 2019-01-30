WPD looking for gang prevention specialist to assist in PAL program

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Their goal is simple: to create positive relationships between Wilmington, you and police officers.
The PAL program within the Wilmington Police Department reaches about 350 kids a year, and with a new open position it hopes to shape even more young minds.
“The ultimate goal is to establish these relationships, mentor them, and prevent them from making poor decisions and joining gangs,” said Officer Deborah Wolfson, PAL Coordinator.
The police department is looking for a part-time Gang Prevention Specialist to help coordinate the PAL activities league. This is a civilian position.
PAL’s concept is based on the belief that if kids are reached early enough, they can develop strong positive attitudes toward police officers in their journey through life toward the goal of maturity and good citizenship.
“We want them to know police officers, we are normal people, too. We like to sports, like to have fun. So we want to let them know they can relate to us. When they see us out on the streets we are not officer, we are, ‘Hey coach,’” stated Wolfson.
WPD says the candidate must have experience working with youth and is interested in mentoring, plus has experience with gang-related issues. Wolfson says being part of the PAL program is incredibly rewarding.
"There is no greater feeling then having a bad day at work and you walk into the programs the kids come up and give you a hug and tell you about their day. They are excited to be there, " said Wolfson.
Currently, the PAL program reaches about 350 Wilmington youth. The goal of the new position will be to recruit even more youth ages 7-18 into the program.
More information on PAL can be found here.
