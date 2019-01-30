Wilmington Sharks met with Legion Stadium Commission

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Members of the Legion Stadium Commission met Wednesday with ownership of the Wilmington Sharks baseball team.
Matt Perry of Nationals Sports Services, the ownership group of the Sharks presented the commission with a proposal to renovate Buck Hardee Field.
Some of the proposed renovations include expanded seating capacity, lower dugouts closer to the field, a video board and replacing the natural grass with artificial turf.
The commission agreed to form a three-person committee with a representative from each the City Council, New Hanover County Commissioner, and New Hanover County School Board.
The Sharks’ lease for Buck Hardee Field expires Aug. 31, 2019.
