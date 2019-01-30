Wilmington man sentenced for burglarizing home, dropping his cell phone then returning to the scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of burglarizing a home last year, dropping his cell phone while trying to get away and returning to the scene of the crime, is headed to prison.
Randy Graham, 29, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of larceny, and one count of drug possession. He was sentenced to 5 to 7.75 years in prison for the crimes. He will also be required to pay restitution to the victims.
Graham, and his co-defendant Marcquis Duren, reportedly kicked in a bedroom door at a home on Ashby Drive around 3 a.m. on March 18, 2018. The victim, who was asleep at the time, told deputies that the men fled with his television after spotting him.
During the escape, Graham dropped his cell phone in the victim’s yard. Detectives later found the device.
While authorities were investigating the break-in, Graham and Duren rode by the home and were “acting suspiciously,” according to prosecutors.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and observed a large pry bar in the backseat as well as a jewelry box and coins, which the pair stole from two nearby homes.
Duren, who had no prior criminal record and was cooperative with law enforcement, pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2018 to three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of felony larceny. He was given an 8-19 month active prison sentence followed by two consecutive 8-19 month suspended sentences. He was also given probation and will be required to pay the victims restitution.
Graham had previous convictions for indecent liberties with a child, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony drug possession.
