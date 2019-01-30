Whiteville police: DNA evidence ties husband and wife to thefts from vending machines

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Police have issued 32 arrest warrants for a husband and wife after DNA evidence connected them to thefts from vending machines in Whiteville.
According to Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department, William and Angela Ling have been charged with breaking and entering of a coin-operated machine, larceny from a coin-operated machine and damage to property.
May said two are still at large and are believed to be in South Carolina. They face similar charges in Brunswick County.
The Lings are accused of breaking into vending machines at the following businesses from June 2018 to Jan. 2019:
- Auto Tracks Car Wash
- Gurganus Feed and Seed
- Go Gas
- Hills Supermarket
- Meritt’s Sporting Goods
May said that Detective Ron Guyton was able to obtain a DNA sample from a machine that was vandalized. The DNA sample, along with video surveillance footage, led to the 32 warrants being issued for the Lings.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.