WATCH: Pup sings along as musician mom rehearses for a show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington dog is getting a lot of attention on social media after her musical performance was posted on Facebook. Ann Perkins sat in a zebra-print chair and sang along as her owner played an accordion.
Chiaki Ito was practicing “Those Canaan Days” for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a Thalian Hall performance coming up in February. Ito, a Wilmington attorney, is also a well-known musician in the theatrical community of Wilmington.
“I was practicing for a show coming up and had to use an accordion sound and she was not a fan of that sound,” Ito said.
Ito says the accordion is not her dog’s favorite instrument but she does love the sound of music and often likes to sing along.
“She does it when she hears woodwinds like the clarinet and flute,” Ito explained. “She also does it when she hears the violin.”
While the dachshund mix may not be a pedigree, Ann Perkins is quite accomplished. She attends Einstein’s Canine College and Azalea Dog Training Center, according to Ito.
“Her name is Ann Perkins because the actor portraying Ann Perkins and Amy Poehler’s character often commented on her ambiguous ethnicity,” Ito said.
Does Miss Perkins have a favorite song? Of course, she does. Ito says the two year old’s favorite is "You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog."
