TRAFFIC ALERT: Thousands without power following Market Street crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Thousands of people in the Ogden area are without power after a truck damaged power poles on Market Street Wednesday morning.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the accident happened in the 6700 block of Market Street near Old Dairy Road just before 10 a.m.
Dandron said the truck took down at least two power poles in the crash. No injuries have been reported.
Market Street is completely closed at the site of the crash and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
According to online outage maps from Duke Energy, at least 7,200 customers are without power in the area.
This outage also knocked out power to traffic lights. Wilmington police remind drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops if the lights are not working. Officers are helping direct traffic until power can be restored.
Officials at Ogden Elementary said the school lost power around 10 a.m., however, students were warm and will be fed. About an hour later, Ogden’s principal, Tammy Bruestle, tweeted that power was restored to the school.
City officials said power is slowly being restored in the Bayshore and Porters Neck area, however, several traffic lights in the Ogden area remain dark.
