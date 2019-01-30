A safe alternative to rehoming your surrendered pet

If you’re an owner and feel as though you’ve done every thing you can but certain circumstances has made it so you can’t care for the pet anymore, there is a safe website to go to to rehome your animal. rehome.adoptapet.com makes it easy for you to find a safe, loving home for your dog or cat. The process is simple. You post your pet on this site and put in the likes and dislikes. When someone searches and is interested in them you can schedule to meet the person to see if they get along with the dog or cat. Adopt A Pet has teamed up with Petco, has offered their store as a safe space for you and your pet to meet the person interested in your pet. If you feel as though its a good match, the new owner will pay an adoption fee over the website and the proceeds will be distributed to shelters in the area to help the next pet that will be available for adoption.