Police investigate four arson fires in one neighborhood, encourage residents to be alert

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is investigating after four separate arson fires were set in the Chestnut Heights neighborhood.
“WPD responded to four arson incidents over the weekend. Each fire was set during the night, and have only resulted in property damage,” said WPD spokesperson Jennifer Dandron.
The four arson fires are all believed to have been set by the same person, who set on fire to a mailbox, a car’s windshield wipers, a flag, and a wooden pallet.
The incidents occurred on Plaza Drive, North 23rd Street, and Shirley Road in Wilmington.
“We have increased our presence in this area,” said Dandron. “Residents are encouraged to be alert, and take preventative measures, like leaving lights on at night, to deter the arsonist."
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
