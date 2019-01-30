North Carolina State hires Army’s Boo Corrigan as next AD

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State has hired Army athletic director Boo Corrigan as its next AD.
The school announced Wednesday that Corrigan will take over for the retiring Debbie Yow. Corrigan will be introduced at a news conference Thursday in Raleigh and will start work May 1.
Chancellor Randy Woodson says it was "critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success" the department enjoyed under Yow, who took over in 2010.
During Corrigan's eight years at Army, the Black Knights claimed 20 Patriot League regular-season or tournament titles and sent 14 teams to NCAA postseason events.
He has also worked in athletic departments at Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Navy, and is the son of former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan.
